ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Down 6.5%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.97. Approximately 235,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,596,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 839,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,204,000 after acquiring an additional 343,823 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,010,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,319,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 325,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 120,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,418,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

