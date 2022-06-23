Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 2,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 113,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLA shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $800.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 84,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 35,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

