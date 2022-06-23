Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 2,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 113,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLA shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $800.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
