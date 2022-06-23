Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.09. 58,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,561,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.84.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.86.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Ely III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 301,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 47.8% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,327 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 7,126,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,594,000 after acquiring an additional 724,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,971,000 after acquiring an additional 334,689 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,290,000 after acquiring an additional 310,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 193.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 362,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 238,674 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

