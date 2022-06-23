CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Trading Down 2.5%

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $19.02. 306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 137,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.36.
CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Sell-side analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CinCor Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CINC)
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
