ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.73 and last traded at $86.73. 1,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 68,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.98.

A number of research firms have commented on MODV. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.11. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.77 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ModivCare by 29.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ModivCare by 49.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in ModivCare by 24.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ModivCare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ModivCare by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

