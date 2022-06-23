System1 (NYSE:SST) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 2,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 365,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

SST has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of System1 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54.

In related news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $7,880,063.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,618,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,392,898.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,287,074 shares of company stock valued at $17,224,681.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in System1 in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in System1 in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in System1 in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in System1 in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at $841,000.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

