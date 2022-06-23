ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Down 5.6%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 656,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 81,466,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

