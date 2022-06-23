Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.57 and last traded at $16.83. 1,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 181,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

The company has a market cap of $797.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.03 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 44.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.