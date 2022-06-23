Insider Buying: FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) Director Howard Dvorkin bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $16,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,852,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,662.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 20,200 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $22,422.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 40,228 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,653.08.

On Thursday, May 19th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 33,064 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,676.80.

Shares of FPAY opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. FlexShopper, Inc. has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of FlexShopper from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShopper stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.19% of FlexShopper as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

