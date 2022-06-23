Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Up 8.6%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.53. 223,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,981,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRAB. China Renaissance began coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.12.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.
About Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
