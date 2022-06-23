Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Up 8.6%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.53. 223,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,981,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRAB. China Renaissance began coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.12.

Get Grab alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.