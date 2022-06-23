DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1,231.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $71.36 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

