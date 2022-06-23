M Scot Wingo Sells 3,250 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Stock

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $47,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,574.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.88. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $29.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.17 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECOM. StockNews.com upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 73,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after buying an additional 620,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after buying an additional 167,523 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,012,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after buying an additional 25,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

