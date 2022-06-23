M Scot Wingo Sells 3,250 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Stock

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $47,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,574.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.88. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $29.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.
ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.17 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 73,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after buying an additional 620,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after buying an additional 167,523 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,012,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after buying an additional 25,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
ChannelAdvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)
ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.