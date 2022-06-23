Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in Chubb by 30.4% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,583,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Chubb by 7.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Chubb by 37.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $230,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $189.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 1 year low of $157.19 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.14.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

