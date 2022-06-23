DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 97.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 81.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $250,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $136.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $168.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.30 and a 200 day moving average of $148.28.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 51.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.