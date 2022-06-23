AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla Sells 359 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $18,883.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average of $60.12. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. AAON had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

