Colby Hauser Buys 3,031,970 Shares of Talon Energy Ltd. (ASX:TPD) Stock

Talon Energy Ltd. (ASX:TPD – Get Rating) insider Colby Hauser purchased 3,031,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$21,223.79 ($14,738.74).
Colby Hauser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 14th, Colby Hauser acquired 1,500,000 shares of Talon Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($7,291.67).
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Colby Hauser acquired 3,000,000 shares of Talon Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,833.33).
Talon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Talon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.