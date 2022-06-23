Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Acquires C$16,800.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 30,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$16,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,483,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,670,839.52.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$11,600.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 15,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$9,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 59,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$30,940.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 1,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$750.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$5,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,200.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 128,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,080.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,400.00.

NHK stock opened at C$0.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.71. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28.

NHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Laurentian set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 price objective for the company.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

