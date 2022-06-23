Lizanne Thomas Purchases 1,400 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) Director Lizanne Thomas bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $21,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lizanne Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Lizanne Thomas purchased 88 shares of American Software stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,392.16.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $15.57 on Thursday. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $522.53 million, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMSWA shares. B. Riley upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in American Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 80.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in American Software by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in American Software by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

