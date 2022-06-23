Shawn M. Bowman Sells 1,000 Shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Stock

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) insider Shawn M. Bowman sold 1,000 shares of Sanara MedTech stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $20,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,391. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $19.70 on Thursday. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $157.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanara MedTech in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

