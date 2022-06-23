William Daniel Hughes Jr. Buys 1,000 Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Stock

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) Director William Daniel Hughes Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,432.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$77,729.60.
Shares of TSE HOM.U opened at C$14.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$453.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.29. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.94 and a 52 week high of C$22.17.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.50%.
About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
