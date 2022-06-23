William Daniel Hughes Jr. Buys 1,000 Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Stock

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) Director William Daniel Hughes Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,432.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$77,729.60.

Shares of TSE HOM.U opened at C$14.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$453.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.29. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.94 and a 52 week high of C$22.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.50%.

HOM.U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.69.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

