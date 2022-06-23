Joseph Stilwell Buys 8,724 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 8,724 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $46,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,037,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,698,606.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

Shares of NYSE KFS opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.85 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 163.46%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 301,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

