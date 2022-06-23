Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $340,250,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,800 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,266,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $95.65 and a 1 year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

