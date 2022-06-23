Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 20,950 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEF. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $274,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 146.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 342,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $115,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

