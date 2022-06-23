Jocelyn Trottier Buys 500 Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Stock

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier bought 500 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$44.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$718,080.

Shares of TSE:GDI opened at C$42.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.08. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$41.00 and a 12-month high of C$60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$991.00 million and a P/E ratio of 26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$486.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.0499998 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.33.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services (Get Rating)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.