Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 7,771 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,002,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,477,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,952,000 after acquiring an additional 748,729 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 480,043 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.73.

