Lpwm LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Lpwm LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 59.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

