Sheldon L. Koenig Sells 4,552 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $22,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,165 shares in the company, valued at $948,923.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $5.65 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

