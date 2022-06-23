Lpwm LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Lpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 117,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lpwm LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter.

EELV opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

