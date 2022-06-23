Lpwm LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lpwm LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.58. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

