Lpwm LLC Has $409,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lpwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

IWB opened at $206.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

