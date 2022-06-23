Pure Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 214.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $167.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

