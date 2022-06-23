Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $243.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.03. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $179.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

