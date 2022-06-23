Pure Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 336,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF opened at $130.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.49 and a 200 day moving average of $159.84. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

