Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

ZEN opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average is $104.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $866,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,278.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,003 shares of company stock worth $3,133,466. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

