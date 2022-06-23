Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $933,000 Stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 553,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,415,000 after acquiring an additional 126,131 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $135.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.39. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $117.45 and a twelve month high of $180.00.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $281.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.00 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 78.09%.

About J&J Snack Foods (Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.