Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 13,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $111.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

