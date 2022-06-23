Insider Buying: NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) President Purchases 17,050 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NXRT opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NXRT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

