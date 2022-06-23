Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Up 12.8%

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) were up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.76 and last traded at $57.76. Approximately 114,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,407,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average is $165.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 3.17.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

