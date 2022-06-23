Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,602,000 after buying an additional 962,656 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,515,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,291,000 after buying an additional 313,035 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,236,000 after purchasing an additional 455,055 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,806,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,372,000 after purchasing an additional 304,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,051,000 after purchasing an additional 224,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

