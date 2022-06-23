Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.16 and last traded at $20.18. 137,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,879,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 255,206 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 109,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

