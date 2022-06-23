Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 53,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 633,148 shares.The stock last traded at $11.46 and had previously closed at $11.57.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($22.74) to €21.40 ($22.53) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
