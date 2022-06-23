Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Up 10.4%

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.48. 34,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,117,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Several research firms have commented on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,591 shares of company stock valued at $141,464. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $112,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

