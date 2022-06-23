Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading 18.8% Higher

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) traded up 18.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1.75 and last traded at 1.74. 120,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,040,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.46.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $554.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other Meta Materials news, Director Allison Christilaw bought 15,000 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of 1.67 per share, for a total transaction of 25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Meta Materials by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Meta Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

