Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading 9.8% Higher

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) traded up 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.45. 9,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 454,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $205,268.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,202,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $603,892.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,046,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,547 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 11.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 280.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

