Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading Down 3.1%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $11.82. 3,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 155,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth about $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 182.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter worth about $228,000.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

