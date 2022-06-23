Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $273.00

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 273 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 279.50 ($3.42), with a volume of 570926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291 ($3.56).

The stock has a market capitalization of £129.99 million and a P/E ratio of -209.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 347.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 443.97.

About Naked Wines (LON:WINE)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

