Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $72.00

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.88), with a volume of 24136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.92).
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of £9.76 million and a PE ratio of 10.17.
