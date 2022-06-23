Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $72.00

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.88), with a volume of 24136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.92).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of £9.76 million and a PE ratio of 10.17.

About Arcontech Group (LON:ARC)

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

