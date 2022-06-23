Sosandar (LON:SOS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.50

Shares of Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.60 ($0.24), with a volume of 176557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.27. The stock has a market cap of £40.85 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.

Get Sosandar alerts:

In other Sosandar news, insider Jon Wragg bought 46,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,817.50 ($12,025.36).

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewellery, hats, face coverings, sunglasses, shapewear and hosiery, and scarves and gloves for women.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.