CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.27

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 36015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.35 target price on CHAR Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.24 million and a PE ratio of -3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other news, Director Eric Marshall Beutel acquired 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$35.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,637,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 285,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,149,951.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 69,500 shares of company stock worth $1,646,103.

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into clean energy and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated biochar designed and developed to capture noxious hydrogen sulfide; Cleanfyre, a form of bio coal that allows large industrial users to switch from heavy greenhouse gas (GHG) emission fossil coal to GHG-neutral bio coal; and equipment for industrial water treatment.

