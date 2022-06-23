Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.00

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 49.20 ($0.60), with a volume of 90654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.63).
The firm has a market capitalization of £64.75 million and a P/E ratio of -9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 58.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 60.59.
About Science in Sport (LON:SIS)
